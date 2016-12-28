Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs elaborates on decision to return for 2017

In the aftermath of the Ravens’ 31-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, outside linebacker Terrell Suggs casually announced that he planned to return for the 2017 season.

After Sunday’s game in Cincinnati, Suggs still has two years left on the four-year, $20.7 million extension he signed after the 2014 season. But he turned 34 in October, sat out 2015 because of a ruptured left Achilles tendon, and has played this fall despite a torn left biceps.

On Wednesday, Suggs jokingly took umbrage with a question about whether he had considered retirement.

“If you haven’t caught on, I don’t like those kinds of questions,” he said. “I know I’m not 26, but I’m not 40 either. I like to play football.”

Suggs can still play, as evidenced by the fact that he leads the defense in sacks, with eight, further solidifying his position as the franchise’s all-time leader in that department with 114½. He also leads the team in forced fumbles, with three, and has recorded 33 tackles.

Perhaps the biggest reason why Suggs will play again is that he has not lost his desire to play.

“What drives me as a player? I don’t know,” Suggs said. “I wake up and get out of my bed and I show up to work. I don’t know. I couldn’t tell you what drives me. I love what I do. I’ve got the best job in the world, if you ask me.”