Ravens outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil underwent offseason Achilles tendon surgery

All season, Elvis Dumervil evaded questions about the surgical procedure he underwent last offseason that sidelined him for eight games. At most, the Ravens outside linebacker described his ailment as a foot issue.

On Monday, Dumervil acknowledged that he had his Achilles tendon repaired, a serious operation that prevented him from being more than 85 percent healthy, by his own estimation.

“I thought I would be healthy going into the season a lot sooner than I [was],” he said. “That wasn’t the case. It was a rehabbing type of process throughout the year. But the last five, six games of the season, I was able to come out and be a little productive. I’m looking forward to next season."

Dumervil had three sacks, 11 tackles and two forced fumbles in his last six games. But he turns 33 on Jan. 19 and is scheduled to make almost $8.4 million next season in his final year of a five-year deal with a base value of $26 million he signed with the Ravens in 2013, according to Spotrac.com.

Dumervil sidestepped questions about his future with the Ravens.

“I got one year left on the deal,” he said. “That’s where it’s at right now. Me, personally, I’m just trying to get my body back where it needs to be. That’s the most important thing for me."