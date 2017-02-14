Ravens make several coaching changes official

The Ravens officially announced several coaching changes Tuesday that have been previously reported.

Chris Hewitt, the defensive backs coach last season, was promoted to secondary coach, replacing Leslie Frazier, who left after one season to become the defensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills.

Hewitt, who has been on John Harbaugh's staff since 2012, was the Ravens' secondary coach in 2015 before Frazier's arrival.

Mike Macdonald, a defensive assistant last year, was promoted to defensive backs coach, where he'll work with Hewitt.

Also a defensive assistant last season, Drew Wilkins will now be the assistant defensive line coach under Joe Cullen.

The Ravens also announced that Juney Barnett is now the strength and conditioning coach. Barnett was an assistant to director of strength and conditioning coach Bob Rogucki last year, but Rogucki was not retained.

Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg will also be the quarterbacks coach with help from senior offensive assistant Craig Ver Steeg.