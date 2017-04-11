Ravens officially announce the re-signing of defensive back Lardarius Webb

The Ravens today made it official that defensive back Lardarius Webb has been re-signed by the team.

News broke Saturday that Webb, 31, had agreed to a three-year contract worth a maximum of $10.5 million to return to the Ravens.

The deal comes less than a month after the Ravens released Webb to create $5.5 million of salary cap space.

Webb, who started all 16 games last year, will be the No. 3 safety behind Tony Jefferson, the top free-agent safety available this offseason who signed in March, and Eric Weddle.

In eight seasons, Webb has started 83 games for the Ravens, with 13 interceptions and three return scores (one via interception, one on a punt return and one on a kickoff return).

Jefferson had chosen Webb's No. 21 when he joined the Ravens, but had said on Twitter that if Webb re-signed he would give the veteran his number back, no questions asked.

Over the weekend Jefferson did just that and posted a picture on his Twitter account of his new No. 23 adorned on his locker at the Under Armour Performance Center.