Ravens offensive guard Marshal Yanda withdraws from the Pro Bowl

Ravens right guard Marshal Yanda will not playing in this month's Pro Bowl.

The veteran, who played much of the season with a damaged left shoulder that maight require offseason surgery, has withdrawn from the Jan. 29 game. He will be replaced by Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito.

Yanda played in 13 games this year despite injuring his shoulder. He was considering having season-ending surgery, but he instead moved from right guard to left guard to ease the pressure on his left shoulder.

Yanda has been selected to six straight Pro Bowls.

Ravens middle linebacker C.J. Mosley, who strained his calf muscle in the season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, also could be forced to pull out of the Pro Bowl.

That would leave fullback Kyle Juszczyk and kicker Justin Tucker as the team's lone Pro Bowl players.