Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg sidesteps questions about his future

With the Ravens out of playoff contention for the third time in the last four years, calls for change are growing louder and stronger. Some of the focus is centered on coach John Harbaugh’s staff.

Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg is one staff member who may be in a new role or organization. He succeeded Marc Trestman after the team’s 16-10 loss against the Washington Redskins on Oct. 9 at M&T Bank Stadium, but the unit has been only marginally better under Mornhinweg’s direction.

The offense has improved from 22nd in Week 5 to 19th currently in the NFL in points per game, 22nd to 18th in total yards, and 22nd to 11th in passing yards. But the unit has dropped from 17th to 26th in rushing yards, 24th to 26th in third-down efficiency, and 16th to 18th in red-zone offense.

But if Mornhinweg is worrying about his job security, he is not sharing his concerns. During his weekly news conference on Thursday, he dodged a question about whether Sunday’s season finale at the Cincinnati Bengals can be viewed as an audition for him.

“This is an important game for a lot of people now,” he began. “First of all for the team, we’ve got an opportunity here to go 5-1 in the division. Shoot, we’ve got a chance to sweep. We’ve got a chance to go 9-7, and there’s a lot of important things individually. I don’t like to talk individual numbers very much, but there’s more than a handful of guys that with this last game – and hey, when you’re evaluating NFL free-agent type guys or anybody, this is a game you’re going to look at. So this is an important deal for everybody.”

(Mike Preston)

Pressed on whether the offense has made enough progress to solidify his position with the club in the offseason, Mornhinweg still proved elusive.

“We’ll look at all that,” he said. “We’ve talked about this before. The past, that’s important to learn from, and in the future, the planning part is important. But all of our focus right now is on Cincinnati and this road trip. It’s a business trip. That’s all of our focus right now.”