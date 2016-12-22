Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg addresses 'all-time worst call ever'

Thursday brought the first opportunity to ask Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg about his strange decision to have quarterback Joe Flacco throw from the Philadelphia Eagles’ 11-yard line on first down with 6:21 left in the fourth quarter and the team leading by 10 points Sunday.

The pass intended for wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. was intercepted by middle linebacker Jordan Hicks and helped spark an Eagles rally that fell short in a 27-26 Ravens win. But Mornhinweg disputed coach John Harbaugh’s postgame assessment that it was the “all-time worst call ever.”

“That’s not the worst call I’ve ever made,” Mornhinweg said after Thursday’s practice. “I’ve made some real bad ones, and sometimes you get away with it, you know what I mean? And the players tend to cover that thing up. Look, that’s not the first time. Really, when you’re trying to stay aggressive and score some points, it pays off typically tenfold throughout the course of a game or a season or certainly a program.

"Every now and then, it backfires. So when it backfires, we’ve got to recover and recover quick. The last four plays weren’t very good. So that’s what the thought process is there. ‘Oh [expletive], let’s recover and try to keep the backfires to a minimum.’ And everything’s my responsibility. So I’ll try to do that.”

On Monday, Harbaugh tried to soften his initial reaction, saying he does not want to inhibit a team-wide desire to be aggressive. Mornhinweg said going for the Eagles’ jugular was part of the motivation for asking Flacco to pass in that situation.

“It sounds kind of crazy, but I was thinking about our defense a little bit on that play,” Mornhinweg said. “I’m going, ‘OK, we could get it probably down to about four minutes and go up by 13 or nail them right here and go up by three scores, and let’s see what our defense does.’ We have such a great defense. So it sounds kind of crazy, but I was thinking about it that way. We’ve got to stay aggressive. I think if you take no risk, you don’t get very far. So we need to stay aggressive and in that exact situation, there are a host of things that I certainly could have called and minimized the risk a little bit more.”

Mornhinweg avoided a question about Harbaugh’s ability to veto plays, saying instead that he talks daily to the head coach to keep him informed of the game plan. He also seemed to imply that he and Harbaugh have discussed the matter and put it behind them.

“We talked about it before, and then we certainly talked about it afterward,” Mornhinweg said.