Ravens not concerned about security for London game after recent terrorist attacks

While coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens have had discussions about the recent terrorist attacks in London, he’s not concerned about security when the team travels there in September.

Instead, Harbaugh spoke after Thursday’s organized team activity about the importance of supporting law enforcement officials.

“It underscores the gratitude and the respect that we all absolutely have to have for those who protect us — the police and the military and all the people at work in those areas, whether it’s intelligence or whatever it is that we don’t know anything about,” Harbaugh said. “We just say, ‘You know what? They’re going to do a great job for us, and they’re going to be there for us and they’re going to have our back.’ ”

The Ravens will play the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will host a game in London for the fifth consecutive season, on Sept. 24 in Wembley Stadium.

That’s less than an hour drive from the site of the attacks last Saturday, when London police said eight people died after three men ran over pedestrians on the London Bridge with a van and stabbed people in the Borough Market.

About two weeks before, a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert killed 22 people at Manchester Arena, about three hours from Wembley Stadium.

Harbaugh voiced his support for the incident in Manchester then, referencing his teenage daughter attending concerts as a personal connection to the tragedy.

“We just have great appreciation for the military and for the police because they protect us, and we need to do everything we can — and it underscores what’s going on in our world and in England,” Harbaugh said. “Everything we can to support their efforts and have their back and to appreciate what they do.”

The players, however, said they haven’t thought about their overseas travel.

“I’m not really worried about that to be honest,” tight end Nick Boyle said. “Just get better the next day, and take it just like that.”

Said outside linebacker Matthew Judon: “Hopefully we’ve got good security out there. If they say we can play, we’ll play.”

