Ravens news, notes and opinions on no draft trades, off-field questions and more

Teams are apparently using a new version of the trade chart to decipher the proper return in moving up or back in the draft.

So I might not have this exact, but for those of you who are still lamenting the Ravens not moving up to take one of the draft’s top three receivers, consider the following: To leap over the Tennessee Titans at No.5 and make sure they had a chance to select Western Michigan’s Corey Davis, the chart stipulates the Ravens would have, at the very least, had to surrender their first-round pick (16th overall), their second-rounder (47th), their first third-rounder (74th) and their fourth rounder (122nd). And that might not have even gotten it done.

To get in front of the San Diego Chargers at No. 7 to take Clemson’s Mike Williams, the chart suggests the Ravens would have had to at least part with their first-rounder, second-rounder and second third-rounder. As for moving ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 9 to nab Washington’s John Ross, that would have likely required the Ravens’ first-rounder and both third-round picks. None of those scenarios were ever going to happen.

Now, it’s fair to suggest that the Ravens should have drafted USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster over pass rusher Tyus Bowser if that’s what you believe. Personally, Bowser was my favorite pick in the draft for the Ravens, but that’s irrelevant. Or if you want to say that they should have used one of their two third-round picks on Alabama’s ArDarius Stewart, Louisiana Tech’s Carlos Henderson or Penn State’s Chris Godwin, all receivers that went shortly after the Ravens picked Tim Williams, that’s fine, too.

Ultimately, it is eschewing the wide receivers in the second or third round that could bite the Ravens if one of those guys pops. I’m sure the Ravens would have loved to be able to mull selecting Davis or Williams, but that opportunity never came close to presenting itself.

No running back or inside linebacker, either

That the Ravens didn’t pick a running back was nearly as surprising to me as their failure to select a wide receiver. It was billed as one of the deepest running back classes in recent years, but the Ravens didn’t even take a shot at a third-day back, which they’d done for three consecutive years -- or four if you count fullback Kyle Juszczyk in 2013.

Sure, they’re probably covered this year even with Kenneth Dixon facing a four-game suspension to start the season. A combination of Terrance West, Danny Woodhead, Buck Allen and Lorenzo Taliaferro should be enough depth to carry the load with Dixon sidelined. However, what about next year? Both West and Taliaferro are free agents after the upcoming season. Woodhead is 32 and has missed the better part of two of the past three seasons because of injuries. Dixon, meanwhile, has already had two knee injuries and a suspension in one year in the league. We’ll see how this season plays out, but running back could become a major need next offseason and the Ravens had an opportunity to add a little depth.

The Ravens not drafting an inside linebacker could certainly be interpreted as a display of faith in second-year player Kamalei Correa, who is the favorite to replace Zachary Orr at weak-side linebacker. However, it also could be an indication that team officials don’t feel like they need a three-down player at that spot. Correa, Albert McClellan or Patrick Onwuasor could play on early downs and the Ravens could bring an extra pass rusher or defensive back on the field on third downs.

Off-field issues not a deterrent

The drafting of Williams, who has failed multiple drug tests and had a misdemeanor gun possession charge while at Alabama, has seemingly quieted the talk that the Ravens won’t draft any players with character or off-field questions following the Ray Rice fallout.

Of course, such a narrative wasn’t completely true in the first place. They’ve obviously shied away from players with domestic violence in their background, as they should, and perhaps they’ve been a little tepid in other situations. However, they used a sixth-rounder on Darren Waller in 2015 despite him serving a drug-related suspension at Georgia Tech.

A fourth-round pick last year, offensive lineman Alex Lewis was sentenced to 45 days in jail and two years of probation in 2014 after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault for his role in a fight that left an Air Force cadet unconscious. In free agency, they signed safety Will Hill who has had myriad problems, and also gave a second chance to quarterback Ryan Mallett who hadn’t always exercised the best judgment before his arrival in Baltimore. Such circumstances might not fit with the popular post-Rice narrative, but they all are examples as to why it’s not entirely fair.

