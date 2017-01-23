Ravens' news, notes and opinions

Weak-side linebacker and leading tackler Zachary Orr’s surprising retirement last week because of a congenital neck/spine condition doesn’t change the Ravens’ offseason priorities. What it does is add one more question mark that general manager Ozzie Newsome and his staff have to answer this offseason. Two starters (Steve Smith Sr. and Orr) have retired. Another five players who were either full-time starters or started a good chunk of the season (fullback Kyle Juszczyk, offensive linemen Rick Wagner and Vladimir Ducasse, nose tackle Brandon Williams and defensive end Lawrence Guy) are unrestricted free agents. A slew of reserves, including quarterback Ryan Mallett, wide receiver Kamar Aiken, cornerback Jerraud Powers, safety Matt Elam and special teams standout Anthony Levine Sr., are also eligible to hit the open market in a little over six weeks. It’s arguably one of the most crucial offseasons in Ravens’ history. After Orr’s announcement, which the linebacker handled with class and maturity, the Ravens have one more position where they may have to acquire a starter this offseason, whether it’s in the draft or free agency. The cupboard is not bare. Veteran Albert McClellan can move to inside linebacker. It seems that second-round pick Kamalei Correa will remain at the weak-side linebacker position going forward, rather than being used as an edge rusher. Patrick Onwuasor, an undrafted free agent, has some upside. But the Ravens will certainly look to bolster themselves at the position. Fans probably get sick of hearing that the Ravens will use their first-round draft pick on the best-player available, but that may never be truer than this April. The Ravens will rank the players as they normally do and it should be pretty easy to stay disciplined to their board, given that they have significant needs now at every level of their defense, along with at several spots on offense.

The struggles of several recent early-round draft picks, like Elam, Arthur Brown, Terrence Brooks, Breshad Perriman and Maxx Williams, have been well documented. Their failure to step in and make an immediate impact has forced the Ravens to pour more assets – whether it’s draft picks or salary cap space – into finding solutions at their respective positions, and that has had a trickledown effect on the rest of the roster, leaving them thin in some areas. The most obvious example is with Elam, the team’s first-round pick in 2013. Drafted to fill the void left by Ed Reed and Bernard Pollard, Elam never proved to be a longtime answer. His struggles ultimately led to the Ravens drafting Brooks in the third round in 2014, and signing veterans like Darian Stewart, Kendrick Lewis, Will Hill and Eric Weddle. That’s a lot of resources spent on trying to fill one position. That brings us to Correa, who had a lost rookie season after the Ravens selected him in the second round. Correa played in just nine games, seeing most of his action on special teams. The Ravens did him no favors by moving him around to a few positions in training camp. A few nagging injuries also hindered the rookie’s progress. Correa, though, is hardly blameless. The Ravens need to do see way more physicality from him. They also need him to respond to coaching better. With Orr down, Correa figures to get a greater opportunity to contribute. The Ravens need him to take a big leap or they’re going to have to put more assets into finding Orr’s replacement. And that will hinder what they have available to fill holes at other roster spots.

With the New England Patriots moving on to another Super Bowl, that means that veteran safety Devin McCourty will withdraw from Sunday’s Pro Bowl game in Orlando. That should pave the way for Ravens’ safety Eric Weddle to make the Pro Bowl for the fourth time. Weddle is the second alternate. The first alternate at safety, former Raven and current Denver Bronco Darian Stewart, has already been added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster, replacing the Kansas City Chiefs’ Eric Berry. So Weddle’s the next man up. If he chooses to play, he’d join Ravens’ teammates Kyle Juszczyk, C.J. Mosley, Justin Tucker and Morgan Cox. Marshal Yanda has withdrawn from the game because of a shoulder surgery.