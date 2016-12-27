Ravens' news, notes and opinions

Expect the Ravens to make a few moves this week to potentially get a look at a couple of guys and add to their roster heading into the offseason.

Head coach John Harbaugh has already said that cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle sprain) likely won’t play against the Browns, so he could be placed on injured reserve. You have to figure that the Ravens also won’t play right tackle Rick Wagner who sustained a concussion against the Pittsburgh Steelers, so he too could be moved to I.R. to open up a roster spot.

Wagner is a free agent following the season. If he has played his final game with the team, the Ravens got nice value from the 2013 fifth-round pick. Wagner started 47 regular-season games and played in all but two games over four seasons.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti doesn’t attend all of his team’s road games. So the narrative that his absence from Pittsburgh Sunday is because of a discontent with Harbaugh or the team is a reach. However, there will continue to be speculation on Harbaugh’s future – there was even a bogus report on Twitter that he was fired last night – until the owner addresses the matter. That likely won’t happen until the “State of the Ravens” address, which takes place reasonably soon after the end of the season.

You read and hear a lot of weird things following Ravens’ losses because of fan frustration, and the popular suggestion Sunday night that fullback Kyle Juszczyk should have gone down rather than trying to score on his eventual 10-yard, go-ahead touchdown run late in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers is very high on the list. This, after all, is a Ravens’ team that has had one of the worst red-zone offenses in the league all year and has repeatedly set itself back with ill-timed turnovers, penalties and mistakes.

Mike Preston gives a grade to each unit for the performance against the Steelers.

If you’re Juszczyk, you try to score – no questions asked. Maybe, it’s fair to question quarterback Joe Flacco for not letting the play clock tick down a little further on several of those plays late in the drive, but there’s also a fine line between going too fast and slowing up and upsetting the tempo on a great drive.

The Ravens moved fast for much of the drive because if they got stopped and had to punt or settle for a field goal, they wanted to leave as much time on the clock as possible in order to get the ball back. They slowed down a bit as they got closer to the end zone, but Flacco and the coaches clearly felt they had the Steelers’ defense on its heels and they wanted to remain in attack mode. It’s tough to dispute that mindset, although the Ravens won’t get the benefit of the doubt because offensive pace has been an issue at different points of the season.

As he prepared to leave the visiting locker room at Heinz Field Sunday night, Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta was carrying a large ice pack. It was a fitting sight after Pitta played 58 of the Ravens’ 75 offensive snaps, caught eight balls for 75 yards and shrugged off a couple of huge hits by the Steelers. I’m sure many Ravens’ fans had a hard time dwelling on any positives after the loss, but the way Pitta absorbed some of those hits and kept coming was an exclamation point to a remarkable comeback season.

Just 20 players in the NFL – and only one tight end (Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) - have caught more balls this year than Pitta who has 75 receptions in 15 games. To call Pitta’s performance and health one of the bright spots of an unfulfilling Ravens’ season would be an understatement.

The Ravens also have to feel good about the development of rookie first-round left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Just as it was inappropriate to pan Stanley after he struggled for two weeks following his return from a foot injury, it’s far too early to label him a Pro Bowl-caliber left tackle. However, it isn’t premature to suggest he’s on his way to becoming one.

Stanley fared well in his rematch with Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison, the latest sign of how much the sixth-overall pick has improved throughout the year. The quiet rookie also has started to play with a mean streak. Two weeks ago, he was finishing a block in the end zone against two Philadelphia Eagles on Kenneth Dixon’s touchdown run. Against the Steelers, he was hustling down the field on running plays and dump-offs and looking for contact.

It’s easy to lament what could have been had Joey Bosa, Ezekiel Elliott or Jalen Ramsey been available when the Ravens were on the clock, or on how the Ravens could have had Ramsey if they were just willing to trade their first and third-round picks to the Dallas Cowboys to move up to four. Bosa, Elliott and Ramsey have all been spectacular this year. However, the Ravens are feeling pretty good about Stanley, too, and another offseason in the weight room should do him so good.