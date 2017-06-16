Ravens' media relations staff wins prestigious NFL award

The Ravens' media relations staff shared the 2017 Pete Rozelle Award with the Houston Texans, the Pro Football Writers of America announced Friday. The award is given annually to the NFL club public relations staff that consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media.

It is the third time the Ravens have won the award, also earning the honor in 2011 and 2013.

“The Ravens have long been a gold standard for NFL media relations,” said Bob Glauber, an NFL columnist for Newsday and the second vice president for the PFWA. “Whether it’s facilitating interviews for large groups of reporters or arranging one-on-one interviews with star players or coaches, they handle every situation with professionalism and efficiency. Kevin Byrne has had a long and distinguished career in public relations, and the lessons he has imparted to Chad Steele and his staff have been invaluable, ultimately benefiting the people who cover the Ravens.”

The Ravens' staff in 2016 included Byrne, the organization's senior vice president of public and community relations; Steele, vice president of public relations; director of public relations Patrick Gleason, public relations manager Tom Valente, publications and public relations specialist Marisol Renner and interns Jennifer Burroughs and David Wolf.