Ravens may need to give Chris 'Scoop and Score' Moore another nickname

Earlier in the season, Ravens rookie Chris Moore earned the nickname “Scoop and Score” for recovering a muffed snap on a punt against the New York Jets for a touchdown and returning a blocked punt by the Pittsburgh Steelers for another score.

The fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft may need another moniker after pouncing on a punt that nicked the foot of New England Patriots’ Cyrus Jones in the third quarter.

The takeaway sparked a 17-point rally that ultimately fell short in a 30-23 loss on Monday night. But the setback did not diminish the impact Moore has had on special teams even though he wasn’t a regular member of that unit because he was a starting wide receiver at the University of Cincinnati.

“It’s very important,” he said. “Especially being a rookie, you’ve just got to make all the plays you can. And if it’s on special teams, every time I go out there, I give it all I got and try to make a play.”

Recovering the punt against Pittsburgh does not officially count as a fumble recovery. So Moore is tied with inside linebacker Zachary Orr for the team lead in that category. But special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg said the first-year player has a knack for being around the ball.

A phase-by-phase breakdown of the Ravens and Eagles before their game Sunday in Baltimore.

“He’s demonstrated that on three different occasions on special teams,” Rosburg said. “That’s quite rare. Whether you call it a coincidence or not, it keeps happening, so there has to be something to it, right? He’s a very skilled athlete. He plays hard and fast, and good things happen to those that do that.”

Moore said he is willing to do whatever is asked of him on special teams. And while he enjoys his nickname, he does aspire to contribute as a wideout.

“It’s pretty good,” he said. “But hopefully, we can make a better one for offense. So we’ll see.”