Ravens long snapper Morgan Cox added to AFC Pro Bowl roster

Long snapper Morgan Cox, formerly the unheralded member of the Ravens prolific kicking unit, was named to the AFC Pro Bowl team for a second straight season.

Cox was added by Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, whose staff will coach the AFC Pro Bowl team, as a "need" player. The league stipulates that the head coach of each Pro Bowl team adds a long snapper to the roster.

Cox, the Ravens' snapper for the past seven seasons, was the beneficiary. He'll join teammates Kyle Juszczyk, linebacker C.J. Mosley and kicker Justin Tucker in Orlando for the Jan.29 game. Offensive guard Marshal Yanda was selected to the team, but withdrew because of a shoulder injury.

"Playing in the Pro Bowl for a second time is a huge honor for me," Cox said in a statement released by the team. "All the hard work that we put into this game is validated when you receive such an honor. I'm proud to represent a great organization like the Ravens, who are among the NFL's best.

"To me, this award is not an individual one. I've been so blessed to be sorrounded by such supportive people. Coach [John] Harbaugh and [associate head coach and special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg] have pushed me since I came to the Ravens in 2010. They have put me in a position to be successful. Coach Randy Brown, Justin and [punter Sam Koch] have helped me hone my craft each day and demand me to be at my best each time I'm on the field."