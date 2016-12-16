Ravens linebacker Zachary Orr isn't dwelling on subpar showing from Monday night

Zachary Orr has not had too many below-average performances this season. So how is the Ravens inside linebacker dealing with his outing in Monday night’s 30-23 loss at the New England Patriots?

“I just put it behind me like each and every game,” he said. “Personally, I try to stay even-keeled – never too high, never too low. I have the 24-hour rule and just know that it’s a new week and a new opportunity and anything can happen. This league is well-balanced, and we have to be prepared to play. I can’t dwell on anything in the past. I have to look forward.”

Orr has recorded 120 tackles -- fourth-highest total in the NFL this season -- and became the first Ravens player to post double-digit tackles in four consecutive games since Ray Lewis did it in five straight games in 2009. Against the Patriots, however, Orr allowed six completions for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Orr didn’t dodge the notion that he didn’t play well, and defensive coordinator Dean Pees, while pointing out that Orr played despite being less than fully healthy, appreciated that attitude from his linebacker.

“First of all, he was beat up,” Pees said. “He was hurt a little bit. So I’ll take his defense on that. I just think guys are hard on themselves. Wouldn’t you rather have that than a guy who thinks he played well in a loss? You’d rather have a guy be a little critical of himself just like [strong safety] Eric [Weddle] standing up and being a man, and he took responsibility for a play. I’d rather have that. Then I know the guy knows what he did and he knows now he can correct it. It’s the guys you’ve got to convince they got it wrong and they don’t think they did, but we don’t have much of that. So I admire our guys for that.”

Orr can make amends against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but he said his motivation is not personal.

“The juice comes from knowing we’ve got three games left, and if we win these three games, we’re going to win the division and go to the playoffs,” he said. “That’s what gives us juice. That’s what we’re excited about, and it starts this week with Philly.”