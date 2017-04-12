Ravens inform league that they'd prefer no post-London week bye

The 2017 NFL regular-season schedule could come out as early as next week and if the Ravens have their way, their bye won't fall on Week Four.

Ravens president Dick Cass confirmed that the team has asked the league not to give the team their bye following the Week Three game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sept. 24.

Teams that have played in London have traditionally gotten the next week off because of the travel demands playing overseas. However, the Indianapolis Colts requested to not have a Week Five bye last year after their Oct. 24 game against the Jaguars in London. Their request was granted and the Colts beat the Chicago Bears, 29-23, the following week.

A Week Four bye is the earliest break a team can have in the NFL. Teams prefer to have their week off closer to the midpoint because it helps break the season up and it provides a boost for a potential playoff run.

The Ravens' matchup with the Jaguars will mark their first overseas game. Cass told The Sun last month that the Ravens recently sent 12 members of the organization to London to finalize where the team will stay and practice during its time in London.

Click on the photos above to see which players are predicted to be selected by the Ravens in April's draft.

ESPN.com first reported the Ravens' request to the league to not have a Week Four bye.