Ravens in good spot health-wise for Monday's matchup versus Patriots

The Ravens had just two players not participating in Saturday's final walk-through practice ahead of Monday night's game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Running back Lorenzo Taliaferro (thigh) and tight end Crockett Gillmore (thigh) were the players sidelined and they're both officially ruled out of Monday's game. Gillmore will miss his sixth consecutive game while Taliaferro will be sidelined for a fourth in a row.

They'll make up two of the seven inactives Monday night. While rookie offensive guard Alex Lewis (high ankle sprain) did practice for a second straight day, he's listed as doubtful and it's unlikely he's active against the Patriots. Lewis has been sidelined for the past three games.

Guard Marshal Yanda (shoulder) is listed as questionable, but will play.

Otherwise, the Ravens continue to benefit from good health heading into their final four games.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola (ankle) is the only player officially out for the Patriots.

Tight end Martellus Bennett (ankle/shoulder), safety Jordan Richards (knee), linebacker Elandon Roberts (hamstring), cornerback Eric Rowe (hamstring) and wide receiver Matt Slater (foot) are listed as questionable for New England.