Ravens trying to retain players beyond their big three free agents

In his news conference Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine, Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed that the the team is currently in negotiations with its top three free agents: fullback Kyle Juszczyk, right tackle Rick Wagner and nose tackle Brandon Williams.

Those three are arguably the top pending unrestricted free agents at their respective positions. However, they're not the only unrestricted free agents the Ravens are trying to retain.

Harbaugh said Wednesday that the team has talked with the representative for quarterback Ryan Mallett, who backed up Joe Flacco last year. Mallett would prevent the Ravens from having to dive into a free agent quarterback market where the supply of quality signal callers surely doesn't equal the demand.

The Ravens have also exchanged contract proposals with reserve safety/special teams ace Anthony Levine Sr. Defensive coordinator Dean Pees and associate head coach and special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg love Levine, and with the team's lack of depth at safety/inside linebacker, he's a player the Ravens would like to keep.

The Ravens will meet this week with agent Joe Linta. While the primary focus will be trying to work out a deal to keep Juszczyk, the name of another free agent, guard Vladimir Ducasse, will surely come up. Ducasse started eight games for the Ravens last year. The Ravens want to add veteran depth along the interior of their offense line and Ducasse played pretty well.

Lawrence Guy was an unheralded member of the the Ravens' defensive end rotation the past two-plus years. He could be the beneficiary of a significant deal in this market. However, the Ravens will certainly monitor his availability.

As for wide receiver Kamar Aiken, he didn't hide the the fact that he was disappointed in his role with the team during the 2016 season. He is expected to hit the market in search for a nice deal and more opportunity.