Ravens getting closer to adding Greg Roman to coaching staff

Looking to boost his team’s struggling run game, Ravens coach John Harbaugh is close to adding former Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Greg Roman to his staff.

Roman, 44, would likely be hired as the run game coordinator, returning him to the organization he worked for in 2006 and 2007 as an assistant offensive line coach under Brian Billick. Roman also has a relationship with Harbaugh, having worked for his brother, Jim, both with the 49ers and at Stanford.

The Ravens have to yet to confirm a deal, but it appears to be a formality at this point.

The Cleveland Plain Dealer reported Wednesday that Roman, who was reportedly a candidate to join Hue Jackson's staff with the Browns, has decided to go to the Ravens.

What isn’t clear is what Roman’s potential addition means for current offensive line coach Juan Castillo, who has played a role in the team’s running schemes. Castillo, a friend of Harbaugh’s from their days together in Philadelphia, has been with the Ravens for four full seasons, spending the first one as the run game coordinator and the last three as the offensive line coach.

Harbaugh is also still looking to hire a quarterbacks coach, but the addition of Roman would satisfy the head coach’s stated desire to bring in somebody to add much-needed creativity to the Ravens’ approach in the run game. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti also said at Tuesday’s “State of the Ravens” address that he wants to see the team show a greater commitment to the run game.

“I think that we are all in agreement that you need a more balanced offense,” Bisciotti said. “I think that our success still goes back to good defense and balance, and that means a strong running game. Yes, I was really disappointed in the lack of a running game, the lack of a commitment to the running game.

The Ravens finished the 2016 season ranked 28th in the NFL with an average of 91.4 rushing yards per game and tied for 20th with an average of 4.0 yards per carry. They also ran the ball a franchise record low 367 times. In 2015, the Ravens ranked 26th in rushing yards per game (92.4) and 24th in yards per attempt (3.9).

Roman’s offenses have had significant success in running the football. During his four years as the 49ers offensive coordinator from 2011 to 2014, San Francisco ranked second in total rushing yards (8,912) and rushing yards per game (139.3), third in rushing attempts (1,965) and rushes of 10 yards or more (267), and sixth in yards per carry (4.54).

As the Bills offensive coordinator in 2015 under head coach Rex Ryan, Buffalo led the league in rushing yards per game (152.0) and was tied for the league lead in yards per carry (4.8) and rushing touchdowns (19). They ran the ball 509 times, the second most in the NFL behind the Carolina Panthers.

Roman was fired by Ryan in September after the Bills got off to a 0-2 start, which included a season-opening loss to the Ravens. Ryan was let go by the Bills in late December.

Harbaugh had plenty of praise for Roman both before and after the Ravens' matchup with the Bills. He gave Roman credit for the Bills’ power-running schemes and their ability to run out of multiple formations.

Hiring Roman could be a coup for Harbaugh as the New Jersey native was considered a potential candidate for several of the open offensive coordinator jobs. The Browns were reportedly interested in adding Roman after Jackson’s top offensive assistant, Pep Hamilton, left to work under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.

There was also some talk that Roman would be a potential replacement at offensive coordinator if Harbaugh opted to move on from Marty Mornhinweg. However, Harbaugh decided to keep Mornhinweg, who has a pass-happy reputation, and vowed that the offensive staff will show a greater commitment to the run game. The hiring of Roman is certainly a step in that direction.

“I think that the end result and the disparity – it speaks for itself,” Bisciotti said. “I do not think that we are going to be successful putting the ball in the air 600-and-some times. It is just not our identity, and I do not know how we got that far away from it.”