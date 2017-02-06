Ravens getting 40-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl 52

Why wait?

A day after the New England Patriots captured Super Bowl LI with a thrilling overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons, the sportsbook Bovada has already put out the odds for next year's Super Bowl champion.

And it probably shouldn't come as a big surprise that the Ravens aren't among the favorites after an 8-8 season and missing the playoffs for the third time in four years.

The Ravens are getting 40/1 odds to win Super Bowl 52, which will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 4, 2018. Fourteen teams have worse odds.

The Patriots (5/1), Dallas Cowboys (9/1), Green Bay Packers (9/1), Pittsburgh Steelers (12/1) and Falcons (14/1) are getting the best odds.

The Ravens' other two AFC North foes, the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, are getting 50/1 and 150/1 odds respectively.

The Ravens were given 33/1 odds by Bovada heading into training camp last year.