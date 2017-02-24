Ravens get third-round compensatory draft pick, will pick No. 99.

When Kelechi Osemele signed a five-year, $58.5 million free-agent deal with the Oakland Raiders last March, the Ravens lost an ascending Pro Bowl performer and one of their top offensive linemen.

They learned Friday that what they gained from Osemele’s departure was an extra third-round pick in April’s draft. The NFL awarded compensatory draft selections Friday and the Ravens received the 99th overall selection in the draft due to their free-agent losses last offseason.

The Ravens now have eight total picks in the draft, one each in rounds one, two, four, five, six and seven and two in the third. The first day of the draft is on April 27.

Per league rules, a team losing more, or better, free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory picks. The Ravens signed tight end Benjamin Watson and safety Eric Weddle, and lost backup quarterback Matt Schaub, Osemele and outside linebacker Courtney Upshaw.

The third-round pick they received for the loss of Osemele was the third highest compensatory selection awarded. The Miami Dolphins, who lost pass rusher Olivier Vernon, garnered the highest pick at No.97 overall and the Carolina Panthers received the 98th overall selection after losing star cornerback Josh Norman.

In divvying out compensatory picks for departing free agents, the NFL relies on a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.

The Ravens had received at least three compensatory selections – the maximum allowed is four – in the previous four years. Since the system started in 1994, the Ravens have been awarded a total of 48 compensatory picks. That’s 10 more than the next highest team, the Green Bay Packers.

Four teams this year – the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs – received four compensatory selections.

This year marks the first year where teams can trade compensatory selections.

The Ravens have used compensatory picks in the past to draft running back Kenneth Dixon, fullbacks Kyle Juszczyk and Le’Ron McClain, tight ends Crockett Gillmore and Nick Boyle, right tackle Rick Wagner, defensive end Pernell McPhee and punter Sam Koch among many others.