Ravens Gameday: What you need to know going into tonight's game against Texans
The Ravens face the Houston Texans tonight on "Monday Night Football." Before they kick off at M&T Bank Stadium, here's everything you need to know about how the teams match up.
-
Scouting report for Ravens-Texans matchup on 'Monday Night Football'
RAVENS PASSING GAME: A “Monday Night Football” audience will get a glimpse at the NFL’s worst passing offense statistically. The Ravens are averaging just 165.2 passing yards per game. Joe Flacco has been held to one touchdown pass or none in eight of 10 games. He has two more interceptions than...
-
Mike Preston's key matchups for Ravens vs. Texans
Click on the photos above to see Mike Preston’s three key battles that could help decide who wins the Ravens-Texans game in Baltimore on Sunday. mike.preston@baltsun.com twitter.com/MikePrestonSun
-
Three stats that stand out ahead of tonight's Ravens-Texans game
The Ravens’ .750 winning percentage (6-2) in the regular season against the Houston Texans is tied for the fifth-best mark in franchise history. That includes a 3-0 record in Baltimore, during which the Ravens have outscored Houston 75-38. With a 4-6 mark, the Texans still have a chance at earning...
-
Staff picks for Monday night's Ravens-Texans game at M&T Bank Stadium
How Baltimore Sun reporters and editors see the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium.