Ravens Gameday: What you need to know going into today's game vs. Lions

The Ravens face the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. today. Before they kick off at M&T Bank Stadium, here's everything you need to know about how the teams match up.

    Here’s what you need to know about the Week 13 game between the Ravens (6-5) and Detroit Lions (6-5). Time: 1 p.m. Sunday Venue: M&T Bank Stadium TV: Chs. 45, 5 (Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman, Peter Schrager) Coverage map: Stream: Fox Sports Go Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry...

