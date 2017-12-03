Ravens Gameday: What you need to know going into today's game vs. Lions
The Ravens face the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. today. Before they kick off at M&T Bank Stadium, here's everything you need to know about how the teams match up.
Scouting report for Ravens-Lions matchup on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium
Breaking down the Ravens' last interconference game of the regular season. Who has the edge?
Mike Preston's key matchups for Sunday's Ravens-Lions game
Click on the photos above to see Mike Preston’s three key battles that could help decide who wins the Ravens-Lions game in Baltimore on Sunday. mike.preston@baltsun.com twitter.com/MikePrestonSun
Three stats that stand out ahead of Sunday's Ravens-Lions game
The Ravens have won three of four meetings with the Detroit Lions with the only loss coming on Oct. 9, 2005. They have won both games of the series in Baltimore and have outscored Detroit 67-13 at home. The Ravens’ .789 winning percentage against NFC opponents at home since 2008 is the second-best...
Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Lions game at M&T Bank Stadium
Staff picks for Sunday’s game between the Ravens and Lions at M&T Bank Stadium: Jen Badie Lions 21, Ravens 13 It’s a short week for the Ravens and the offense still can’t get much going. Conversely, the Lions have had a few extra days of rest and have a top quarterback in Matthew Stafford (who...
Staff picks for Week 13 of the NFL season
Baltimore Sun writers and editors pick every game of the NFL season. Click on the photos above to see predicted winners in Week 13. Jen Badie (114-62 overall, 14-2 last week) Edward Lee (96-80 overall, 10-6 last week) Mike Preston (112-60 overall, 12-4 last week) Peter Schmuck (114-62 overall,...
Ravens vs. Lions: Week 13 game time, TV and more
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 13 game between the Ravens (6-5) and Detroit Lions (6-5). Time: 1 p.m. Sunday Venue: M&T Bank Stadium TV: Chs. 45, 5 (Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman, Peter Schrager) Coverage map: Stream: Fox Sports Go Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry...