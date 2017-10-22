Ravens Gameday: What you need to know going into today's game at Vikings
The Ravens face the Vikings at 1 p.m.in Minnesota. Before they kick off, here's everything you need to know about how the teams match up.
Scouting report for Ravens-Vikings game Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium
RAVENS PASSING GAME: After an uplifting performance against the Oakland Raiders, the Ravens’ passing game morphed right back into the punchless, mistake-prone attack it has been for most of the season in last week’s overtime loss to the Chicago Bears. Quarterback Joe Flacco has double the number...
Mike Preston's key matchups for the Ravens-Vikings game
Click on the photos above to see Mike Preston’s three key battles that could help decide who wins the Ravens' game at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. mike.preston@baltsun.com twitter.com/MikePrestonSun
Three stats that stand out ahead of Ravens-Vikings game Sunday
The Ravens have won three of five meetings in this series, but will play in Minneapolis for only the second time and first time since dropping a 33-31 decision to the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 18, 2009. The last three games between the two sides have been decided by no more than one score. The...
Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Vikings game in Minnesota
Staff picks for Sunday’s Ravens-Vikings game in Minnesota: Jen Badie Vikings 21, Ravens 16 The Ravens have yet to beat a good team (their three wins are against teams that are a combined 4-13), and with it looking like the offense from the Raiders game was an aberration, they probably won't fare...
Staff picks for Week 7 of the NFL season