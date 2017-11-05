Ravens Gameday: What you need to know going into today's game at Titans
The Ravens face the Tennessee Titans on the road at 1 p.m. Before they kick off, here's everything you need to know about how the teams match up.
Scouting report for Ravens-Titans game Sunday at Nissan Stadium
Both AFC playoff hopefuls are trying to find some consistency and make a postseason push in the second half of the season.
Mike Preston's key matchups for Sunday's Ravens-Titans game
Click on the photos above to see Mike Preston’s three key battles that could help decide who wins the Ravens' game at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. mike.preston@baltsun.com twitter.com/MikePrestonSun
Three stats that stand out ahead of Ravens game against the Titans on Sunday
The Ravens lead the Tennessee Titans 11-10 in their overall series, and that includes a 2-1 record in the playoffs. The Ravens have won three of the past five meetings and are 6-4 in Nashville. This will mark the teams’ first contest in Tennessee since Sept. 18, 2011. The Ravens’ .718 win percentage...
Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Titans game in Tennessee
Staff picks for Sunday’s Ravens-Titans game in Nashville: Jen Badie Ravens 24, Titans 20 It’s hard to say how much Joe Flacco is going to be affected by last week’s shot to the head. And the Ravens’ rush defense (near the bottom of the league) will be tested by a team that likes to run. But Alex...
Staff picks for Week 9 of the NFL season
Baltimore Sun writers and editors pick every game of the NFL season. Click on the photos above to see predicted winners in Week 9. Jen Badie (71-48 overall, 9-4 last week) Edward Lee 66-53 overall, 7-6 last week) Mike Preston (75-44 overall, 13-0 last week) Peter Schmuck (75-44 overall, 10-3 last...
Ravens vs. Titans: Week 9 game time, TV and more
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 9 game between the Ravens (4-4) and Tennessee Titans (4-3). Time: 1 p.m. Sunday Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn. TV: Chs. 13, 9 (Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon, Melanie Collins) Coverage map: Stream: CBS All Access Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock...