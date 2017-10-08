Ravens Gameday: What you need to know going into today's game at Raiders
The Ravens face the Raiders at 4 p.m. at Oakland Coliseum. Before they kick off, here's everything you need to know about how the teams match up.
Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Raiders game in Oakland
Staff picks for Sunday’s Ravens-Raiders game in Oakland: Jen Badie Raiders 19, Ravens 10 The Ravens aren't going to get the offense back on track during a West Coast trip against a team that features one of the best pass rushers in the league in Khalil Mack. Even without Derek Carr, the Raiders...
Scouting report for Ravens' road game Sunday at Oakland Raiders
RAVENS PASSING GAME: Quarterback Joe Flacco is facing more criticism than perhaps ever before after consecutive dreadful performances by him and the offense. Flacco has led his team to points on just three of his past 25 drives. He has one touchdown pass while throwing four interceptions and getting...
Mike Preston's key matchups for the Ravens-Raiders game
Mike Preston breaks down the three key matchups as the Ravens visit the Raiders on Sunday.
Three stats that stand out ahead of Ravens game at the Raiders on Sunday
The Ravens have won six of the nine regular-season games in the overall series with the Oakland Raiders, but the last two meetings have gone to the Raiders. The Ravens have dropped their last three contests on the West Coast and are only 1-5 in their last six on that side of the country. Since...
Staff picks for Week 5 of the NFL season
Baltimore Sun writers and editors pick every game of the NFL season.