Ravens Gameday: What you need to know going into today's game at Packers
The Ravens face the Green Bay Packers on the road at 1 p.m. Before they kick off at Lambeau Field, here's everything you need to know about how the teams match up.
-
Ravens-Packers scouting report for Sunday's matchup at Lambeau Field
The Ravens head into the matchup as healthy as they have been all season. The Packers enter it with growing confidence in fill-in quarterback Brett Hundley.
-
Mike Preston's key matchups for the Ravens-Packers game
Click on the photos above to see Mike Preston’s three key matchups that could help decide who wins the Ravens' game vs. the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. mike.preston@baltsun.com twitter.com/MikePrestonSun
-
Three stats that stand out ahead of Ravens game against the Packers on Sunday
History appears to favor the Ravens in games following a bye. They are 7-2 against opponents after a week off in the nine years under coach John Harbaugh, and they are 4-0 against teams with winning records. This season, teams coming off a bye are 11-4 overall and 8-4 on the road. The Packers had...
-
Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Packers game at Green Bay's Lambeau Field
Staff picks for Sunday’s Ravens-Packers game at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field: Jen Badie Ravens 20, Packers 16 The Ravens have a 7-2 record under John Harbaugh after bye weeks, they don’t have to face Aaron Rodgers and a win to get back to .500 would go a long way toward keeping their playoff hopes...
-
Ravens vs. Packers: Week 11 game time, TV and more
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 11 game between the Ravens (4-5) and Green Bay Packers (5-4). Time: 1 p.m. Sunday Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisc. TV: Chs. 13, 9 (Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon, Jenny Dell) Coverage map: Stream: CBS All Access Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9...
-
Staff picks for Week 11 of the NFL season
Baltimore Sun writers and editors pick every game of the NFL season. Click on the photos above to see predicted winners in Week 11. Jen Badie (90-56 overall, 11-3 last week) Edward Lee (79-67 overall, 9-5 last week) Mike Preston (94-52 overall, 11-3 last week) Peter Schmuck (93-53 overall, 10-4...