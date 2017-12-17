Ravens Gameday: What you need to know going into today's game at Browns
The Ravens face the Cleveland Browns today at 1 p.m. Before they kick off at FirstEnergy Stadium, here's everything you need to know about how the teams match up.
-
Scouting report for the Ravens-Browns game Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium
RAVENS PASSING GAME: The Ravens are averaging 31.3 points over the past six games, the second most in the league during that span, and that is partially because of improvements in the passing game. Joe Flacco has thrown for two touchdowns in consecutive games for the first time all season. He has...
-
Mike Preston's key matchups for Ravens vs. Browns
Click on the photos to see Mike Preston’s three key battles that could help decide who wins the Ravens-Browns game in Cleveland on Sunday.
-
Three stats that stand out ahead of Sunday's Ravens-Browns game
The Ravens have dominated the regular-season series with their AFC North foes, winning 28 of 37 meetings. And the Ravens have fared well in Cleveland with victories in eight of their past nine trips there, and they are 3-0 there in the month of December. But the past four games in Cleveland have...
-
Ravens vs. Browns: Week 15 game time, TV and more
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 15 game between the Ravens (7-6) and Cleveland Browns (0-13). Time: 1 p.m. Sunday Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland TV: Chs. 13, 9 (Tom McCarthy, Steve Tasker, Steve Beuerlein, Melanie Collins) Coverage map: Stream: CBS All Access Radio: WBAL (1090...