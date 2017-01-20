Photos: Inauguration Day in Washington
Ravens Insider The latest Baltimore Ravens news, notes and analysis
Sports Ravens Ravens Insider

Ravens game against Jacksonville Jaguars in London finalized

Edward Lee
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun
The NFL announced the date of the Ravens-Jacksonville Jaguars game in 2017 in London.

The NFL finalized the date of the Ravens’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, announcing that the 2017 regular-season matchup will take place in Week 3 on Sept. 24. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

The contest at Wembley Stadium will mark the Ravens’ first outside of the United States. They will be the visiting team.

The Jaguars have hosted a game in London in each of the past four seasons. They own a 2-2 record in those contests.

Fans can purchase individual tickets for the Ravens-Jaguars game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 with a pre-sale window opening to those who have registered. Remaining tickets will be sold on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Tickets for season-ticket holders will be available at a date to be announced.

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
43°