Ravens game against Jacksonville Jaguars in London finalized

The NFL finalized the date of the Ravens’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, announcing that the 2017 regular-season matchup will take place in Week 3 on Sept. 24. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

The contest at Wembley Stadium will mark the Ravens’ first outside of the United States. They will be the visiting team.

The Jaguars have hosted a game in London in each of the past four seasons. They own a 2-2 record in those contests.

Fans can purchase individual tickets for the Ravens-Jaguars game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 with a pre-sale window opening to those who have registered. Remaining tickets will be sold on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Tickets for season-ticket holders will be available at a date to be announced.