Ravens finalize three-year deal with running back Danny Woodhead

Danny Woodhead once was a safety valve for Tom Brady, and he spent the past four years as a key weapon for Philip Rivers and the San Diego Chargers.

The Ravens are hoping he’ll provide a similar level of comfort for quarterback Joe Flacco. The Ravens finalized a three-year deal today with the 32-year-old running back, who could help fill the void left by fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s free-agent departure to the San Francisco 49ers.

Juszczyk caught 78 balls for 587 yards and six touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Terms of Woodhead’s deal aren’t immediately known. He joins a running back depth chart that includes Terrance West (Northwestern High, Towson University), Kenneth Dixon, Buck Allen, Lorenzo Taliaferro and Stephen Houston. Dixon will be suspended for the first four games of next season.

The Ravens have also talked about adding a running back in next month’s draft.

Woodhead, the 5-foot-9 and 200-pound back who also played parts of two seasons with the New York Jets and parts of three seasons with the Patriots, played in just two games last season before tearing the ACL in his right knee. He has been limited to just 21 games over the last three seasons.

However, in 2015, he caught 80 balls for 755 yards and six touchdowns – numbers that led all running backs – and also had 98 carries for 336 yards and three touchdowns.

In 93 career games, he has 503 carries for 2,182 yards and 15 touchdowns and 267 catches for 2,498 yards and 17 scores.