Ravens extend original-round tenders to four restricted free agents

The Ravens have extended original-round contract tenders to restricted free agent running Terrance West, wide receiver Michael Campanaro, offensive lineman James Hurst and safety Marqueston Huff. The tenders put the four players in line to play under $1.797 million salaries in 2017, and significantly cut into the Ravens’ salary cap space.

Another team could sign any of those four players to offer sheets, but if the Ravens let them walk, they’d get their original draft pick as compensation. That means a third-round pick for West, a fourth-rounder for Huff and a seventh-rounder for Campanaro. They wouldn’t get draft pick compensation for Hurst because he was undrafted.

It isn’t yet clear whether the Ravens offered contracts to their other two restricted free agents, offensive lineman Ryan Jensen and cornerback Jumal Rolle. Those two players will become free agents if not offered contracts by Thursday at 4 p.m.

West, 26, led the Ravens with 774 rushing yards and five touchdowns last season while starting 13 games. He also caught 34 balls for 236 yards and one touchdown. The Baltimore native and former Towson University standout is expected to have a significant role in the Ravens’ backfield along with second-year player Kenneth Dixon. The Ravens have also talked about adding a speed back this offseason to complete the physical styles of West and Dixon.

In parts of three NFL seasons, spent with the Browns, Tennessee Titans and now his hometown Ravens, West has rushed for 1,678 yards and nine touchdowns on 426 carries.

Campanaro (River Hill) was cut by the Ravens with an injury settlement before the start of the 2016 season. However, once healthy, he re-signed with the team and made a few big plays in limited opportunities on offense, and also boosted a struggling punt return game.

Campanaro, 26, had three carries for 72 yards and averaged 12.6 yards on five punt returns. If Campanaro stays healthy -- that has been an issue for him in his young career -- he could have an increased role on offense as a slot receiver.

The Ravens are extremely thin right now at receiver, with Steve Smith Sr. having retired and Kamar Aiken expected to leave in free agency.

Huff, 24, was signed off the Ravens’ practice squad late last October. He played 11 games for the Ravens, primarily seeing action on special teams. Huff finished with three total tackles.

The Ravens are thin at safety and they also could lose a good chunk of their special teams core with Zachary Orr retiring, and Aiken, Kyle Juszczyk and Anthony Levine Sr. potentially leaving in free agency.

Hurst, 25, played in 15 games last season and started three of them. In three seasons with the team, he has started a total of 16 games. The undrafted free agent out of North Carolina could be a potential replacement at right tackle if Rick Wagner leaves in free agency, which is the expectation.