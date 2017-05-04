Ravens draft picks get their jersey numbers for 2017

Ravens rookies have reported to the Under Armour Performance Center for the start of the three-day minicamp. That means the team's seven 2017 draft picks officially have their numbers.

Below are the numbers they chose along with one of the more notable ex-Ravens to wear that number.

1st-round pick: CB Marlon Humphrey, No. 29 (just-retired running back Justin Forsett)

2nd-round pick: OLB Tyus Bowser, No. 54 (recently retired weak-side linebacker Zachary Orr)

3rd-round pick: DE Chris Wormley, No. 93 (defensive end Cory Redding)

3rd-round pick: OLB Tim Williams, No. 56 (linebacker Ed Hartwell)

4th-round pick: OL Nico Siragusa, No. 65 (recently retired offensive lineman Chris Chester)

5th-round pick: OL Jermaine Eluemunor, No. 71 (recently departed right tackle Rick Wagner)

6th-round pick: S Chuck Clark, No. 36 (safety Jim Leonhard)