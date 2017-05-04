Priest's body exhumed in investigation of nun's killing
Ravens Insider The latest Baltimore Ravens news, notes and analysis
Sports Ravens Ravens Insider

Ravens draft picks get their jersey numbers for 2017

Jeff Zrebiec
Contact Reporter

Ravens rookies have reported to the Under Armour Performance Center for the start of the three-day minicamp. That means the team's seven 2017 draft picks officially have their numbers. 

Below are the numbers they chose along with one of the more notable ex-Ravens to wear that number.

1st-round pick: CB Marlon Humphrey, No. 29 (just-retired running back Justin Forsett)

2nd-round pick: OLB Tyus Bowser, No. 54 (recently retired weak-side linebacker Zachary Orr)

3rd-round pick: DE Chris Wormley, No. 93 (defensive end Cory Redding)

3rd-round pick: OLB Tim Williams, No. 56 (linebacker Ed Hartwell)

4th-round pick: OL Nico Siragusa, No. 65 (recently retired offensive lineman Chris Chester)

5th-round pick: OL Jermaine Eluemunor, No. 71 (recently departed right tackle Rick Wagner)

6th-round pick: S Chuck Clark, No. 36 (safety Jim Leonhard)

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
63°