Ravens don't have a single player in top-50 of NFL merchandise sales

For the past couple of years, Ravens fans have lamented that the team lacks star power. Fans elsewhere appear to agree.

The NFL Players Association released its quarterly Top 50 Player Sales List of 2017 and not a single Ravens player was on the list. They were one of seven teams that did not have a player included. The Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers were the other six.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has made the list in the past, but he was not in the top 50 this year despite the fact that 17 quarterbacks were.

The list is based on total sales of all officially licensed NFL player merchandise from March 1 through Nov. 30. It’s the first report to include sales that took place during the 2016 season. Licensed products include jerseys, T-shirts, wall decals, bobbleheads and other collectibles.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who is preparing for the Super Bowl, topped the list. The rest of the top 10 included the Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott (2nd), Dez Bryant (3rd) and Dak Prescott (8th), New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (4th), Philadelphia Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz (5th), Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (6th), Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (7th), Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (9th) and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (10th).

The Pittsburgh Steelers had three players in the top 50: wide receiver Antonio Brown (11th), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (22nd) and running back Le’Veon Bell (24th). Wide receiver A.J. Green (37th) was the lone Cincinnati Bengal on the list.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver and former Maryland standout Stefon Diggs was 43rd on the list, one spot behind Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins.