Ravens admittedly not urgent enough in comeback attempt Monday

With the Ravens trailing by 10 points with 6:18 left in the fourth quarter Monday night against the New England Patriots, the unit took 4 minutes, 15 seconds to move 61 yards in 10 plays and cap the drive with a 37-yard field goal from kicker Justin Tucker.

The Ravens never got another chance to score, as New England ran out the remaining 2:03. Coach John Harbaugh was displeased by the offense's inability to move urgently.

“We didn't do a great job of that at all,” he said. “I don't know if it was the environment, which was part of it probably, or if the communication wasn't as good as it needed to be. We just didn't move as quickly as we needed to. When you chart it — which we do, we chart everything out — we were slow on every single play in that drive.”

Quarterback Joe Flacco accepted the blame for not stepping on the gas pedal.

“You don't want to get the ball with six minutes and give it back to them with 2:01,” he said. “If you are going to settle for the field goal, do it in two minutes; do it in a minute and a half. It's a collective effort — coaches, offensive linemen, receivers, myself — and sometimes the circumstances are difficult. Guys are running from all over the place, their defense is walking around, stuff like that. It's a collective effort. It starts with me.”