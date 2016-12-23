Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith ruled out for Christmas game at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Ravens will clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day for the AFC North title without cornerback Jimmy Smith, who the Ravens ruled out Friday.

Smith, who has not been on the field since sustaining a sprained right ankle in a 30-23 loss at the New England Patriots on Dec. 12, did not practice Wednesday through Friday. He will sit out his second straight contest.

The Ravens also ruled out rookie outside linebacker Kamalei Correa, who did not practice Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. Correa is dealing with what the team described as a rib ailment.

Wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., defensive end Brent Urban and rookie guard Alex Lewis (high right ankle sprain) practiced fully Friday and are listed as questionable. Safety Anthony Levine (toe) was limited for the third straight day and is also questionable.

Urban was back Friday after an illness sidelined him for Thursday’s session. Smith Sr. took part in Friday’s practice. He had been a sudden addition to Thursday’s injury report, which listed him as being limited by a thigh issue.

Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs and center Jeremy Zuttah returned to practice Friday after getting Thursday off.

Pittsburgh practiced without three starters in wide receiver Sammie Coates (hamstring), tight end Lardarius Green (concussion) and defensive end Stephen Tuitt (knee). Coates and Green are considered doubtful, while Tuitt is listed as questionable.

Former University of Maryland wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (foot) was upgraded from limited to full participation and is also questionable.