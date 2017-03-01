Ravens combine notes: Harbaugh has inside info on several Michigan prospects

The University of Michigan has 14 players at the combine this week, more than any other school. The Ravens will evaluate all of them, but Harbaugh already knows plenty about the group through conversations with his brother, Jim, the Wolverines’ head coach.

“Do I talk to Jim about those guys? Yeah,” he said, offering a wide smile. “I have a pretty good handle on all of those guys based on what Jim thinks of those guys.”

Michigan pass rusher Taco Charlton has been connected to the Ravens with the 16th overall pick in various mock drafts. Other Wolverines that could make sense for the Ravens are safety Jabrill Peppers, tight end Jake Butt and defensive back Jourdan Lewis.

Tyrod to be determined: New Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who preceded Harbaugh at the podium, remained noncommittal about the future of quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Taylor, a former backup to Joe Flacco with the Ravens, and the Bills’ starter the previous two seasons, is due $30.75 million guaranteed over the next two seasons if Buffalo exercises his option by March 11.

If the Bills let him go, Taylor will almost certainly garner interest due to the number of teams with quarterback questions.

“We’re going through that process right now and the thing about all of our players, and Tyrod’s no different, is we’re going to go through the process,” McDermott said. “We’re going to exhaust every ounce of time, look at it from every angle. I think the thing you’ll find out about me is I’m pretty methodical in my approach. And so it takes time and that’s what’s in front of us right now.”

McDermott’s staff in Buffalo includes former Ravens’ assistants Rick Dennison (offensive coordinator), Leslie Frazier (defensive coordinator) and Juan Castillo (run game coordinator).

Click on the photos above to see how current and former Ravens have performed in the NFL Scouting Combine.

End zone: Running backs and offensive linemen will be the focus on Day 2 of the combine, as they meet with the media and begin testing. … Harbaugh confirmed that the Ravens have hired former Georgia State and Indiana State defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as an administrative intern. Harbaugh coached under Minter’s father, Rick, at the University of Cincinnati. ... Harbaugh predicted that former Ravens offensive coordinator and Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak, who retired after the 2016 season to focus on his health, would return to the NFL in some capacity in the future. … Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman told reporters that offensive tackle Michael Oher, a former Ravens first-round pick, remains in concussion protocol. Oher was placed in the protocol in late September after playing just three games last year. … The Cleveland Browns opted not to apply the franchise tag to Terrelle Pryor by Wednesday afternoon’s deadline, possibly adding another coveted player to a free agent wide receiver market that the Ravens figure to explore.

