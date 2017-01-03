Ravens coach John Harbaugh looking ahead to healthier 2017 for players on injured reserve

The Ravens finished the season with 18 players on injured reserve, but many of those players are scheduled to return for offseason workouts in the spring.

In his season-ending news conference, coach John Harbaugh sounded optimistic that the players will be healthier in 2017.

“I think the big-picture answer to the question is that we’re probably in the best shape we’ve been in a long time,” he said Tuesday morning. “When you look at the IR [injured reserve] group, there were four or five obviously key players that ended up on IR, but most of the IR guys were young guys anyway. So I feel like our roster is pretty solid. I’m going to say very solid and deep in some ways. We have a good foundation, and we have targeted needs, and that’s what we’ve got to work on.”

The biggest health concerns involve guard Marshal Yanda, outside linebacker Terrell Suggs and inside linebacker C.J. Mosley. Yanda, who injured his left shoulder in a 16-10 loss to the Washington Redskins on Oct. 9 but still started 13 games, said Monday he was unsure whether he would opt for surgery, and Harbaugh said a decision to undergo that route has not yet been made.

“Marshal is going to get his shoulder checked out,” Harbaugh said of Yanda, who was invited to his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl last month. “So we’ll see whether he needs surgery or not. Marshal’s had that surgery before, and I have no doubt Marshal will come back if he has it, and I don’t know where that stands, if he’s going to have to have it.”

There is no such uncertainty regarding Suggs. Harbaugh said the six-time Pro Bowler will have his left torn biceps – suffered in a 27-23 loss at the New York Giants on Oct. 16 – operated on and repaired.

“Suggs will have the bicep, which is a quick healer,” Harbaugh said. “He told me that he plans on spending a lot of time here.”

Finally, Harbaugh confirmed that Mosley strained his left calf in Sunday’s 27-10 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals. Harbaugh described the ailment as a “three-week injury,” but puts his appearance at the Pro Bowl on Jan. 29 in Orlando in question.