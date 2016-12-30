Ravens center Jeremy Zuttah knows what to expect from Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins

The Cincinnati Bengals defense has been middle-of-the-road in several categories, but the unit is powered by a familiar face.

Defensive tackle Geno Atkins leads Cincinnati in sacks with 8½, which is also the NFL lead among interior linemen. He also leads the team in quarterback hits (23) and tackles for loss (12) and earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection in seven years.

“He is big, strong, quick and fast,” Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said. “He’s got an awful lot of strengths and not many weaknesses. He’s very, very good.”

Atkins’ play has not escaped the attention of center Jeremy Zuttah, who will likely be asked to keep the 6-foot-1, 300-pound Atkins at bay in Sunday’s game at Paul Brown Stadium.

“He’s probably got the best bull rush in the league,” Zuttah said. “He’s so strong, and he’s got great leverage, and he has just a non-stop motor. He doesn’t stop chasing down plays on the backside or going through guys. He’s just going to keep going.”

Atkins has posted six sacks against the Ravens, which is his third-highest total against an opponent behind the Cleveland Browns (7½) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7). But he has gone without a sack in three of five meetings since Zuttah joined the Ravens in 2014.

Zuttah, however, said that history will mean little on Sunday.

“I don’t think I have any more advantage over him than anybody else,” he said. “You know what you’re going to get from Geno. You’re going to get a guy who is relentless. So I think everybody that watches the film knows that. So you have to be willing to match his motor.”