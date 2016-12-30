Ravens awarded wide receiver Vince Mayle on waiver claim

The Ravens added to the back end of their roster Friday, claiming former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Vince Mayle. The former Washington State standout doesn't have a catch in seven NFL games over the past two seasons.

To make room for him on the roster, the Ravens placed weak-side linebacker and leading tackler Zachary Orr on injured reserve with a neck injury. Orr had already been declared out for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The move will give the Ravens a little more roster depth heading into the offseason at a position where they'll likely lose a couple of their key performers. Steve Smith Sr. is expected to retire after Sunday's game and Kamar Aiken will be an unrestricted free agent.

Mayle, 25, was waived by the Cowboys on Thursday. He played six games for them this year and one last season, primarily on special teams.

Mayle was a 2015 fourth-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns. However, he was one of the team's final roster cuts before the start of his rookie season.

The Cowboys signed him to their practice squad and he has been on and off their active roster and practice squad since.