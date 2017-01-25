Ravens assistant GM Eric DeCosta not on Colts' interview list

Highly respected Ravens executive Eric DeCosta won't be interviewing for the Indianapolis Colts' general manager opening.

The Colts put out a list of six executives that the organization will interview for its vacancy and DeCosta was not included. According to the team, its next general manager will come from that list of six.

What isn't clear is whether DeCosta turned down an opportunity to interview or the Colts never officially asked for permission to interview Ozzie Newsome's longtime lieutenant. Sports Illustrated's Monday Morning Quarterback reported Monday that the Colts wanted to interview DeCosta.

DeCosta, 45, has turned down several previous opportunities to interview for general manager openings in the past. Currently at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., DeCosta did not return a request for comment.

Owner Steve Bisciotti has said on several occasions that DeCosta, who joined the Ravens in an entry-level position in 1996, will be the successor to Newsome.

The Colts are searching for a general manager after firing Ryan Grigson last week. They'll interview current interim GM Jimmy Raye III, Kansas City Chiefs director of football operations Chris Ballard, Green Bay Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf, Seattle Seahawks executives Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer, and Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton.