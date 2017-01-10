Despite some empty seats, Ravens contemplating raising ticket prices

Though owner Steve Bisciotti noticed empty seats during a season in which his team missed the playoffs for the third time in four years, the Ravens are considering raising ticket prices at M&T Bank Stadium for the 2017 campaign.

A final announcement is not expected until later this month or in early February, but a price increase would mark the first hike since the organization raised prices after it won the Super Bowl to cap the 2012 season. Team president Dick Cass pointed out that a price increase has occurred just once in the last eight years.

“Also since we last raised prices, we’ve spent about $45 million improving the stadium and over the next 2½ years, we’re going to spend an additional $120 million, and that will include putting in some escalators and elevators to the top level, which will make a lot of our PSL holders up there happy,” he said during the franchise’s annual season review at its training facility in Owings Mills. “So we’re seriously considering a price increase.”

The average ticket for a Ravens game in 2016 was $112.11, which – according to the Team Marketing Report – is the seventh most expensive in the NFL.

Despite weekly sellouts, Ravens fan attendance lagged this season. Fans of the Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins were a visible presence at games on Oct. 2 and 9, respectively, and when the Philadelphia Eagles visited on Dec. 18, quite a few seats were empty.

While acknowledging that he has noticed the change of the environment in the stadium, owner Steve Bisciotti disputed the idea that it has to do with the team’s recent lack of success.

“I’m always concerned,” he said. “I said apathy is the worst emotion in the past. There’s a lot more disappointment and anger than apathy. So I don’t think we’re at a critical stage there. But the fact that our renewals have always – good times and bad – even back in the ’04, ’05, ’06 area, our renewals are always in the 97½ to 99 percent, and then we have other people willing to buy those PSLs. So we’ve kind of been through the same slump. Let’s face it, you talk about people moving out of town and people divorcing and giving up their tickets. So we’ve never seen the fluctuations based on our success.”