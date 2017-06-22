Ravens are 12th in 247wallst.com ranking of most popular NFL teams

The Ravens lost to the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers in December to squash last season’s playoff push, but they can take solace in beating their rivals in popularity, according to 247wallst.com.

The financial news and opinion website ranked Baltimore the 12th most popular of the NFL’s 32 teams via attendance data from ESPN. It averaged home attendance in 2016 as a percentage of the stadium’s capacity.

An average of 71,102 fans attended each game at M&T Bank Stadium last year, filling it to 100.1 percent capacity. Although the Ravens failed to win in Pittsburgh or New England, that rate beat those of the Steelers (14th most popular) and Patriots (17th).

The site concludes that success most influences popularity, but coach John Harbaugh’s group has just a 41-39 record in the past five years, missing three of the past four postseasons.

Perhaps if the Ravens improve on last year’s 8-8 finish, they’ll challenge the list’s top five teams – the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles – for more attention.

