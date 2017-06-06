Ravens announce dates of open stadium training camp practices

The Ravens will hold three training camp practices that are free and open to the public this summer. Two will take place at M&T Bank Stadium, while the other will be at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

The first M&T Bank Stadium practice is July 30 at 6 p.m. This will include fireworks and the unveiling of the team's new 4K ultra-high definition video boards and other stadium improvements.

On Aug. 5 at 6 p.m., the team returns to Annapolis for the first time since 2014. This practice will feature Military Appreciation Day, when the team reserves about 3,500 seats for active service members and veterans. Those with a valid military I.D. will be given a special-edition, military-themed Ravens gift.

On Aug. 12 at 10 a.m., the Ravens will host a second M&T Bank Stadium practice that will again feature interactive fan events.

Because of renovations and construction at the Under Armour Performance Center this summer, the Ravens are unable to accommodate fans for training camp practices.

The team plans to host fans again in 2018 once the upgrades are complete. With the addition of increased parking and other improvements, the practice viewing capacity will increase, allowing more fans to attend.