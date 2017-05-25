Ravens' Alex Lewis starting out at left guard, with right tackle still a possibility

Ravens offensive lineman Alex Lewis practiced as the starting left guard throughout Thursday's organized team activity, but coach John Harbaugh left open the option for the second-year player out of Nebraska to later take repetitions at right tackle, too.

So does Lewis have a preference?

“Yeah,” he quipped after practice. “Starting.”

“I just play O-line,” he continued. “No matter where it’s at.”

The 2016 fourth-round draft pick played 10 games (eight starts), playing at left guard and tackle, before an ankle injury derailed his rookie season.

Entering his second season, Lewis said the speed and intensity of the professional level has slowed, and he’s building camaraderie with the Ravens’ other linemen.

He worked on the first-team unit Thursday with left tackle Ronnie Stanley, center Ryan Jensen, right guard John Urschel and right tackle James Hurst.

Urschel filled in for Marshal Yanda, who is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, while Hurst is a candidate to replace Rick Wagner, who signed with the Detroit Lions in free agency.

Lewis said after practice that he likes guard because “you get to pull, hit people” and it’s a quicker, more compact blocking assignment. Playing tackle would require some adjustment, he acknowledged, because outside defenders are often faster and have more space.

Harbaugh, though, said it’s too soon to expect a switch.

“He’s taking reps at left guard,” Harbaugh said, “so when you see him take reps at right tackle, that’s probably becoming more of a consideration.”