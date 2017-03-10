Ravens agree to reworked contract with tight end Dennis Pitta

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome reiterated early Friday afternoon that tight end Dennis Pitta remained on the team's roster.

The two sides have agreed to take a reworked contract to make sure that remains the case.

There are no details immediately available as to the specifics of the revised contract, which was first reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafalo.

The Ravens, who have been among the most active teams in free agency and are looking to create more salary cap space, asked Pitta to take a paycut last week.

Pitta, who led the Ravens and all NFL tight ends with 86 receptions after he missed the entire 2015 season and played in seven combined games in 2013 and 2014 because of a twice fractured and dislocated right hip, was entering the fourth season of a five-year, $32.5 million deal.

This week, the Ravens re-signed nose tackle Brandon Williams and added safety Tony Jefferson and running back Danny Woodhead. They also let go safeties Lardarius Webb and Kendrick Lewis, cornerback Shareece Wright, and pass rusher Elvis Dumervil.

He was due to make $5.5 million in both the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

His return leaves the Ravens with a glut of tight ends. They also have Benjamin Watson, Crockett Gillmore, Maxx Williams, Nick Boyle and Darren Waller on the roster.