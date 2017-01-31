Ravens add two CFL players to back end of their roster

Dipping into the Canadian Football League to add depth to the back end of their roster, the Ravens announced Tuesday that they have signed linebacker Boseko Lokombo and defensive back Otha Foster to reserve/future deals.

Lokombo, 26, spent the past three seasons with the B.C. Lions, totaling 33 defensive tackles, 44 special teams stops and one sack.

Foster, 28, played last season for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and was named the team's most outstanding defensive player. Playing linebacker, Foster had 71 tackles, three sacks and one interception in 18 games this past season.

Neither player has any NFL experience although Foster was with the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2013 preeseason. Foster (6-foot, 205 pounds) was an undrafted free agent out of West Alabama.

Lokombo, who was born in Zaire but raised in British Columbia, played his college ball at Oregon. He went undrafted in 2014 before signing with the B.C. Lions.