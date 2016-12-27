Ravens add QB Dustin Vaughan to practice squad

The Ravens filled their practice squad vacancy by signing quarterback Dustin Vaughan Tuesday.

Vaughan, 25, went undrafted in 2014 after playing his college football at West Texas A&M. He's yet to appear in an NFL game.

Vaugan made the Dallas Cowboys as the No.3 quarterback in 2014, but he was waived the following September. He's since had stints with the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Ravens typically like to keep a third quarterback on their practice squad, but they haven't had one since David Fales signed with the Chicago Bears' active roster after Jay Cutler was injured in November.

The Ravens had a practice squad vacancy after promoting linebacker Brennen Beyer to their active roster last Saturday and placing rookie linebacker Kamalei Correa on injured reserve.