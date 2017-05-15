Ravens add four tryout players from rookie minicamp

A little over a week after the conclusion of their rookie minicamp, the Ravens signed four players who participated in a tryout basis.

The team agreed to deals with Northern Iowa wide receiver Aaron Bailey, Buffalo offensive tackle Roubbens Joseph, South Alabama linebacker Randy Allen and Jacksonville State defensive back Jaylen Hill. The additions were on Monday's NFL transactions wire.

The Ravens had the roster space to make the additions without having to cut anybody.

Bailey, 6 feet 2, 225 pounds, might be the most interesting addition because he was a college quarterback, first at Illinois, then for two years at Northern Iowa.

Bailey threw 19 touchdown passes and was intercepted seven times the past two seasons, while rushing for 1,760 yards and 25 touchdowns. He was limited to six games in 2016.

Joseph, 6-4 and 310 pounds, played in 20 games for Buffalo the past two years after he transferred from Hudson Valley Community College.

Dan Anderson / AP South Alabama defensive end Randy Allen tries to tackle San Diego State quarterback Christian Chapman during the first half Oct. 1, 2016, in Mobile, Ala. South Alabama defensive end Randy Allen tries to tackle San Diego State quarterback Christian Chapman during the first half Oct. 1, 2016, in Mobile, Ala. (Dan Anderson / AP) (Dan Anderson / AP)

Allen, 6-2 and 235 pounds, was a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection after he had 64 tackles, 11 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in 2016. He set a single-season school record in sacks, and forced three fumbles and recovered two.

Hill led Jacksonville State with six interceptions in 2016. The 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback was a three-year starter.