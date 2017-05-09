Ravens 2017 preseason schedule is set

The NFL released the final preseason schedules today. Opponents were already known, but the days and times of the games weren't finalized until today.

The Ravens will open the preseason at home against the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Aug. 10 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

In Week Two of the preseason, the Ravens will take to the road to play the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. The two teams will also meet during the regular season, but that game will be in Baltimore.

Week Three of the preseason has the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium for a matchup with the Buffalo Bills at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The Ravens' preseason finale will be at the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Aug. 31. It will start at 8 p.m.