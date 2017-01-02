Possible surgery could keep Ravens guard Marshal Yanda from Pro Bowl

Ravens guard Marshal Yanda played in 13 games this season despite a painful left shoulder injury that required him to move from right to left guard. Now that the season is over, surgery is an option, but Yanda declined to commit to any plan.

“We don’t know yet,” he said Monday. “We’re figuring that out. We’ll figure that out this week.”

Yanda was injured in the Ravens' 16-10 loss to the Washington Redskins at M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 9. He sat out three of the next four games before returning and switching to left guard in place of rookie Alex Lewis, who suffered a high right ankle sprain in a 28-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 10.

If Yanda, who confirmed that he will return to right guard next season, does undergo an operation in the next few weeks, he would miss the Pro Bowl on Jan. 29 in Orlando. Yanda, who earned his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl invitation, couldn't share much about his Pro Bowl plans.

“I don’t know yet,” he said. “We’ll see what happens with that. We’ll try to figure that out here in the next five days.”